La Liga footballers, artists to come together for COVID-19 cause

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Over 50 artists and footballers are poised to come together on Saturday, to take part in ‘LaLiga Santander Fest, a global charity festival organised by LaLiga in partnership with Santander Bank, Universal Music Group and the rest of the league’s sponsors, as well as players, clubs, artists and GTS.

The aim of the macro-concert is two-fold, with the event having been organised to raise funds for the purchase of medical supplies in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and to also support fans confined to their homes during the current period of quarantine.

Players like Real Madrid Madrid’s Sergio Ramos, FC Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic, and Sevilla’s Jesús Navas will be present.

The charity festival, which combines sport and music to lead the fight against COVID-19, has attracted the support of well-known personalities from across both industries, including event hosts Eva Gonzalez and Toni Aguilar and tennis star Rafa Nadal, who will take part in his role as a Santander Bank ambassador.

The event, which will see all celebrities participate directly from their homes, promises to offer up no shortage of surprises.

LaLiga President, Javier Tebas said: “This initiative has really become something special. We’ve got the best artists, clubs and players and the best fans around too. Together we’ll succeed in convincing people about the importance of staying at home at this time, whilst raising money to buy medical supplies, which are in such high demand at times like these. I want to thank Universal Music Group, Santander Bank and all of our sponsors for giving their all to make this LaLiga project a reality.”

In addition to making the quarantine more bearable for those who cannot leave their homes, ‘LaLiga Santander Fest’ seeks to raise funds for the acquisition of medical supplies. In this sense, Santander has already made an initial donation of 500,000.

All funds will be donated, via the Santander Bank’s Foundation, to help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of the amount raised will go towards the purchase of medical supplies and, in a coordinated effort with the High Sports Council (CSD), will focus on the government’s medical priorities.

–IANS

dm/