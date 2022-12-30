SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

La Liga: Lewandowski available after court temporarily suspends three-game ban

NewsWire
0
0

FC Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski will be able to play against Espanyol in Saturday’s La Liga derby after a court here granted him a temporary reprieve from a three-game ban.

Lewandowski was sent off in Barcelona’s 2-1 win at Osasuna in November and was thus given a one-game ban that was extended for two more games after he made further gestures towards match officials.

The Spanish Football Federation’s appeal committee rejected his first appeal, and the Administrative Sports Tribunal in Spain also rejected Barca’s appeals, reports Xinhua.

However, on Friday, the Central Litigation Court in Madrid accepted the appeal and temporarily suspended the ban “provisionally until the definitive resolution is solid.”

The striker was also due to miss matches against Atletico Madrid and Getafe.

20221230-214204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISL 2021-22: NorthEast, Kerala share points in goalless draw

    Shubho Paul picked for Bayern Munich’s U-19 World Squad

    Delhi’s hard-fought victory in Santosh Trophy, Karnataka hit ‘four’, Gujarat also...

    Asian Cup qualifiers: India will succeed only if we prepare from...