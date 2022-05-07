SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

La Liga: Madrid derby means more to Atletico than Real

NewsWire
0
1

Real Madrid make the short trip across town to face Atletico Madrid in the city derby on Sunday after a remarkable week.

Last Saturday saw Carlo Ancelotti’s men crowned La Liga champions with four games left to play, while Wednesday saw them produce yet another miracle comeback in the Champions League with two goals in the last two minutes to book their place in the tournament final.

The reality is that Real Madrid have little more than pride to play for on Sunday against their local rivals and in their remaining three matches, but a derby is always a derby, with more than just local pride at stake.

“This sort of game is good for us because it gives us the chance to maintain our rhythm and our work. It’s true that we are not playing for the league, but it is very important to maintain our rhythm and to respect the competition,” said Ancelotti in his pre-game press conference.

“We have to play rivals who have a lot at stake and we are obliged to do the maximum.”

Atletico do need the points as they look to assure a place in next season’s Champions League and this weekend will be decisive.

With Real Sociedad losing to Levante on Friday night, Real Betis are Atletico’s only real rivals for fourth place, and they have to play FC Barcelona on Saturday night. A win for Betis would put them level on points with Diego Simeone’s men, but if Barca win or take a draw, Atletico would have the chance to go five or more points clear with just three games left to play.

There is also the small matter of the ‘guard of honour’ that teams traditionally make for rivals that have just won the league or cup. Atletico’s players have said they will not grant that honour to Real Madrid as their fans don’t want it to happen, reports Xinhua.

If indeed they fail to applaud Real Madrid onto the pitch, it would be a display that says nothing good about the sportsmanship of Atletico’s fans and players — although it could then give more of a spark to the game itself, despite Ancelotti’s diplomacy in his pre-game press conference.

“Everyone should do what they want to do, we respect Atletico, they are our friends and neighbours and I respect their coach and their fans. We will respect what they do,” said the Italian, who added that Andriy Lunin would play in goal with Thibaut Courtois rested.

20220507-230002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Real Madrid legend Paco Gento dies aged 88

    I-League: Mohammedans, Aizawl look to stay in contention for top 6

    Lewandowski’s double guides Bayern to Supercup title vs Dortmund

    I-League: Mohammedan survive late scare to beat Sudeva Delhi 2-1