SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

La Liga: Memphis trains with Atletico Madrid ahead of confirmation of Barca move

NewsWire
0
0

Dutch international striker Memphis Depay on Thursday trained with Atletico Madrid ahead of the confirmation of his signing from FC Barcelona.

Depay will help cover for Joao Felix, who left to join Chelsea on loan a week ago.

The 28-year-old Dutch striker leaves Barcelona after scoring 14 goals in 42 appearances since joining on a free transfer from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2021 at the petition of former coach Ronald Koeman.

The signing of Robert Lewandowski has seen Memphis drop down the pecking order at Camp Nou and that, along with an injury earlier in the season, means he has started just two league matches this campaign, reports news agency Xinhua.

Atletico are thought to have paid Barca around three million euros to buy Depay, which represents a decent return for Barca, given that they signed him for nothing. The striker’s departure will also lower Barca’s hefty wage bill, making it easier to meet financial fair play requirements in the future.

Memphis will be available to make his debut when Atletico entertain Valladolid this weekend.

20230120-153804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Football Delhi chief levels serious charges against AIFF boss, Patel’s office...

    ATK Mohun Bagan sign Ashish Rai, Ashique Kuruniyan; Prabir Das joins...

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC test for high-flying Odisha

    I-League 2022-23: Churchill Brothers, RoundGlass Punjab share spoils after goalless stalemate