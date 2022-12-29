SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

La Liga: My players are in good shape after World Cup, says Real Madrid coach Ancelotti

NewsWire
0
0

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said his players were in good shape ahead of his side’s return to La Liga action following the FIFA World Cup.

The Italian was asked about the fitness of his players, plans for any possible signings in January, and also whether he had been contacted with a view to becoming new coach of the Brazil national team.

Ancelotti said his team was in good shape to return to domestic action against Real Valladolid on Friday.

“We’re fine, we’ve got [Karim] Benzema back and that’s good. Those who have joined today [Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga] have a specific training plan, but everyone is fine, except Mariano [Diaz], who sprained his ankle in a friendly,” commented the coach.

Benzema was due to play in the World Cup, but had to leave the France training camp after suffering an injury to his left thigh. However, Ancelotti said the Frenchman will be available to play against Valladolid, reports Xinhua.

“He came back on December 10 and he looked good. He’s been working with the team and playing 30-45 minutes in friendlies, and he’s doing well,” insisted Ancelotti.

Real Madrid now face a hectic period which sees them play in the Spanish Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, as well as the demands of domestic and continental competitions.

“The calendar is going to demand a lot from us. The Spanish Super Cup, the Club World Cup: there will be a lot of matches,” admitted Ancelotti.

“We will ration who needs rest and who needs work. But the only clear thing is that there will be no days off until March,” he added.

Despite the packed schedule, Ancelotti said his side “doesn’t need” any signings, and also distanced himself from speculation that he might replace Tite as Brazil coach.

“In any case, my situation is very clear: I’m happy in this adventure and I’m going to continue until Madrid tell me ‘it’s over’,” Ancelotti concluded.

20221229-235204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mohammedans thrash Churchill to second on points table

    Bangladesh beat Nepal 3-1 in final, clinch maiden SAFF Women’s Championship

    ANALYSIS: Who stands where in Europe’s Top-4 football leagues (Ld)

    Mumbai City FC head to Abu Dhabi to prepare for maiden...