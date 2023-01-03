SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

La Liga raises complaint against racist insults directed at Vinicius Jr in match at Real Valladolid

La Liga has filed charges before the relevant judicial, administrative and sporting bodies regarding the racist insults directed at footballer Vinicius Jr during Real Madrid’s match at Real Valladolid on December 30.

A criminal charge for hate crimes has been filed with the Valladolid Magistrates’ Courts, supported by audiovisual evidence gathered in the investigation carried out through images and audio clips published on open sources, La Liga informed in a media release on Tuesday.

The decision came soon after Vinicus Jr had lambasted La Liga for failing to take immediate action for the racist insults directed at him.

On Tuesday, La Liga also asked the Valladolid Magistrates’ Courts to transfer the complaint to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Hate Crimes so that it can participate in the case.

In addition, and as has been the case for several seasons, a report of the racist insults has been submitted to the RFEF Competition Committee and the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, to be studied and assessed for a sanction.

La Liga will also increase its ongoing efforts to eradicate any kind of violence, racism or xenophobia inside and outside stadiums, the release said.

As a result of this incident, the number of La Liga integrity officers present at matches where there is a risk of racist insults will be increased, in order to maximise detection and identification of this type of behaviour, which has no place in sport, the league said.

“Furthermore, in stadiums where there is considered to be a risk of possible racist behaviour in the stands, messages will be broadcast over the public address system and advertising hoardings surrounding the pitch to combat and condemn racism,” the release said.

La Liga’s objective is zero violence in sports and in order to achieve this, a variety of training, prevention, detection and reporting practices are carried out on each matchday, which are then reported to the State Commission against Violence, Racism, Xenophobia and Intolerance in Sport, as well as to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Hate Crimes.

Similarly, La Liga denounces and takes legal action as a plaintiff in any criminal proceedings related to violent acts occurring in the sphere of football, the release further said.

