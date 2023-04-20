SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

La Liga: Real Betis legend Joaquin to hang up boots at end of season

Real Betis legend Joaquin Sanchez has announced he will retire at the end of the current season, putting an end to a 23-year career in elite football.

The 41-year-old, who has made 680 La Liga appearances, as well as a further 49 for Italian side Fiorentina, released a video statement on Wednesday, saying “life is a constant evolution, the key is putting a bit of art into everything. The road is full of emotions.”

“During 23 years, I have tried to make football and art and for it to be remembered from generation to generation,” he said in the video.

Joaquin made his first team debut for Betis in September 2000 and continued with the club where he began his career until 2006 when he joined Valencia. He spent five campaigns at Valencia before moving to Malaga, helping the club reach the quarterfinal of the Champions League, reports Xinhua.

The winger played two seasons in Serie A with Fiorentina before returning to Betis in 2015, helping them win last season’s Copa del Rey after beating Valencia in a penalty shoot-out.

Joaquin also played 54 times for Spain, forming part of their squad for the 2002 and 2006 World Cup finals.

