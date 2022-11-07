La Liga struggler Elche are looking for their third coach of the season after parting company with Jorge Almiron who was in charge for less than a month.

Almiron replaced Francisco Rodriguez in mid-October but has not been able to find any reaction from the club, which remains rock-bottom of La Liga, Spain’s top football league, with just four points from 13 games.

Their latest 2-1 loss to Valladolid means Almiron’s five games in charge resulted in two draws and three defeats, leaving Elche seven points behind second from bottom, Cadiz, reports Xinhua.

Ironically, Valladolid’s coach Pacheta had been sacked by Elche after leading them to promotion from the second division three years ago.

“Elche CF communicates that Jorge Almiron has decided to step aside as first-team coach. The club is sincerely grateful for his work in this second stage in which he assumed the responsibility of directing a coach in a delicate moment,” the club said, adding that technical secretary, Sergio Mantecon would be in charge for Tuesday’s match against Girona.

This was Almiron’s second period at Elche, with the first ending in 2021 after a 16-game winless run.

