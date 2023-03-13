SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou ‘Bono’ has been allowed home after being taken to hospital during his side’s 2-1 win at home to Almeria.

The Moroccan international was stretchered off the pitch on Sunday and evacuated in an ambulance after a clash of heads with his side’s defender Alex Telles as he came out of the goalmouth to punch clear a cross, reports Xinhua.

The keeper was replaced by Martin Dmitrovic, who made a series of impressive stops in the second half.

Bono had to leave the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium. The club informed on Sunday, “Bono has left feeling dizzy and has been taken to hospital as a precaution, but he is in a stable condition.”

The club said later that the keeper had been allowed home, however, given the nature of the injury, he will probably miss the club’s Europa League away game against the Turkish side Fenerbache on Thursday.

Sevilla beat Fenerbache 2-0 at home in their first-leg clash.

