La Liga: Struggling Granada sacks coach Moreno after defeat in Valencia

La Liga struggler Granada has sacked coach Robert Moreno in the wake of their 3-1 defeat to Valencia.

Granada’s sixth defeat in their last seven games late on Saturday night leaves them fourth from the bottom of LaLiga, with 25 points from 27 games, and just five wins all season. Granada were also knocked out of the Copa del Rey by fourth-tier Mancha Real in January.

The club announced the sacking with a communique which stated: “On Saturday the club has decided to separate with the first-team coach. From Granada CF, we wish to thank Robert Moreno for his work and dedication in this period and we wish him luck in the future.”

Former Spain and Monaco coach arrived at Granada at the start of the campaign but has never convinced the home supporters, who were calling for him to be sacked in October, while some bad-tempered press conferences also highlighted Moreno’s tense relationship with the local media, reports Xinhua.

Granada’s B-team coach, Roberto Torrecilla, will take charge until a replacement was found, with former Valencia boss, Albert Celades, the current favourite.

20220306-183402