La Liga: Team must help Lewandowski more, admits coach Xavi

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League group stage match against Inter Milan, FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez demanded more support from his players for striker Robert Lewandowski as in the last match “the Pole didn’t feel comfortable.”

The 34-year-old made a perfect start after joining Barcelona from Bayern Munich as he scored 12 goals in 11 appearances. However, the last two games turned out to be a frustrating experience for the forward as in the clashes against Inter Milan and Celta Vigo he had few chances and didn’t find the net.

Before the revenge against the Italian side in the Champions League on Wednesday, Xavi emphasised that better connection from Lewandowski with other players is a key to playing more effectively.

“In our match against Celta, he couldn’t feel comfortable, especially in the second half. I believe in the next matches we must help him more. He didn’t score but I’m satisfied with his performance,” Xavi Hernandez was quoted as saying by the Spanish press on Tuesday.

Barcelona is in a difficult situation in the Champions League, with three points fewer than second-placed Inter Milan.

“We have to be more intelligent on the pitch, we need to seek a way to beat an opponent and to find a better connection with Lewandowski,” Xavi added.

On Sunday, the “Blaugrana” will play Real Madrid in La Liga. “We have already started the preparations for that game. Last time we won in Madrid 4-0 but we weren’t leaders. Now we have to also show high quality,” the coach concluded.

20221011-234006

