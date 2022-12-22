La Liga Tech, the technology arm of the Spanish league along with Sevilla FC, have developed a new tool that gives football clubs a means to identify and claim compensation for transfers relating to players that they developed in their youth system.

Earlier this month, La Liga Tech and Sevilla FC announced the availability of Transfer Tracker, a technology and legal consulting service, that will return millions in unpaid compensation payments to football clubs around the world.

In India. Sevilla FC have entered into a five-year partnership with two-time BDFA Super Division champions FC Bengaluru United.

The new solution will allow clubs around the world to claim solidarity payments for transfers relating to players that have passed through their academy. Current regulations state that when a player is transferred, the club that trained them can claim up to 5% of the transfer value.

Transfer Tracker is the only available market solution for checking and claiming back-dated payments before they expire. According to the latest estimations, there is more than USD 1.2 billion in unclaimed compensation that clubs can now claim.

To begin a compensation claim through Transfer Tracker, clubs only need to submit a free request. From there, Transfer Tracker’s specialised team will thoroughly analyze the transfer market through advanced Big Data tools to identify all player transactions that could be eligible for a compensation claim. Payment can be secured through various actions, from conversations between the two affected clubs to direct contact with FIFA where necessary, informed the developers of the tool in a release on Thursday.

The system was initially developed and has been operating for the last two years by the data and legal department of Sevilla FC, where it forms part of an ambitious strategic innovation policy that has been implemented across both the sports and business areas of the club.

“Thanks to this system, Sevilla FC has identified more than 700 movements of players who had been developed within the club across 53 different competitions. As a result, Sevilla FC has reclaimed more than 1,000,000 in payments associated with the solidarity mechanism, the release said.

In recent weeks, La Liga Tech has worked alongside clubs from countries like Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Portugal to begin new claims processes through Transfer Tracker. On average, each of these clubs is eligible to claim for 537 transfers amounting to over 117m in market value, with an average total claim value of 3.4m per club. In accordance with current FIFA rules, clubs can make claims on all transfers for which final payments have been made in the past two years.

Marcos Gonzalez, value proposition manager at La Liga Tech added: “There are world-class academies that are producing and exporting incredible football talent but are not receiving the compensation that they deserve. We created Transfer Tracker to help clubs of all sizes to discover and receive this additional income, without the need to invest their own time and resource. With the robust data analysis tools that we have created along with Sevilla FC, we offer the quickest possible way to negotiate the claims process and divert more wealth across the football ecosystem.”

Jose María Cruz, managing director of Sevilla FC added: “The industry is missing the opportunity to secure a new source of income that rewards its knowledge and coaching methodologies. It is a silent drama suffered by the vast majority of clubs and that disproportionately affects clubs with fewer resources.

“We are proud to promote this innovation, together with La Liga Tech, to tackle this competitive disadvantage and improve a system that has been favouring buying clubs over formative clubs. At Sevilla FC we firmly believe in technological development as a tool to improve both sporting and institutional competitiveness,” he said.

This innovation marks another step in Sevilla FC’s growing technological prowess. In January 2021, Sevilla FC announced their partnership with two-time BDFA Super Division champions FC Bengaluru United; a five-year agreement, which focuses on technological innovation, development and projects in the sport as well as increasing the Spanish football club’s footprint in one of the world’s most vibrant and rapidly growing football markets.

In June 2022, the two clubs jointly hosted an online Football Hackathon – Data Driven Players Performance Assessment, which presented a unique opportunity to effectively use data science in the space of professional football scouting and player performance analysis.

