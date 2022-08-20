FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez will make changes to his side for Saturday’s difficult trip to play Real Sociedad in the second round of La Liga on Sunday.

Sergio Busquets’ sending-off in the disappointing goalless draw that Barca kicked off the season with, leaves a space to be filled in midfield by either Frenkie de Jong or Miralem Pjanic, while Jordi Alba struggled last week and Balde could be given a chance.

The fact that Ronald Araujo looked uncomfortable at right-back last week, also opens the door for Sergi Roberto to start in the Barca defense, while Araujo moves into a more central role alongside Eric Garcia.

Xavi’s decisions are limited by the fact that the club has still not been able to write new signing Jules Kounde into their squad due to financial fair play rules, while Sergino Dest is on the exit ramp as the club looks to reduce its wage bill.

Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also look to be more out of the club than in, as part of Barca’s cost-cutting, with Memphis set to join Juventus and Aubameyang is likely to move to Chelsea in a deal that would see Marcos Alonso move in the other direction, reports Xinhua.

Elsewhere, Pedri is certain to start, while Franck Kessie also has options after a good cameo last weekend, while Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack along with Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele.

Real Sociedad began their season with a win in Cadiz and the side coached by Imanol Alguacil once again aims to qualify for Europe this season.

With Alexander Isak and former Barca youngster, Takefusa Kubo in their starting 11, the Reale Arena will prove a tough test for the new-look Barca, who need to win to avoid slipping behind early in the title race.

20220820-203803