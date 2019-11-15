La Llorona best film, Vaclav Marhoul best director at KIFF

Kolkata, Nov 15 (IANS) Guatemalan offering “La Llorona” (The Weeping Woman) won the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger award for best film in international competition at the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival here on Friday.

The film, directed and produced by Jayro Bustamante, won the trophy and a cheque of Rs 51 lakh, which were presented by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the closing ceremony of the eight-day film festival.

Czech film maker Vaclav Marhoul was adjudged the best director for his film ‘Nabarvene Ptace’ (The Painted Bird), getting a prize purse of Rs 21 Lakh besides the Golden Royal Bengal Tiger trophy.

‘Shpia e Ages’ (Aga’s House), directed by Lendita Zeqira of Kosovo, got the special jury award in the international competition category.

The Hiralal Sen Memorial award for the best film in Indian languages went to Marathi film ‘Mai Ghat: Crime No 103/2005’ directed by Anath Mahadevan, pocketing a purse of Rs 7 lakh.

Indrashis Acharya won the the Hiralal Sen Memorial award for best director in Indian languages for his Bengali film ‘Parcel’ along with a cheque of Rs 5 lakh.

The Special Jury award in Indian languages film category went to Malayalam movie ‘Run Kalyani’, which has benn produced and directed by Geeta J.

‘Devi aur Hero’ directed by Aditya Kripalani was given the NETPAC award for best film.

The Golden Royal Bengal Tiger awards for best Indian documentary and best Indian short film were bagged by ‘Abridged’ (director Gaurav Puri) and ‘Summer Rhapsody’ (director Shravan Katekaneni), respectively.

