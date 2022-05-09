Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is making plenty of headlines months before its release. Aamir Khan is going all out promoting his latest movie, which is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer, ‘Forrest Gump’.

Aamir released the audio version of the movie’s first song, ‘Kahani’. He also launched a podcast titled ‘Laal Singh Chaddha Ki Kahaniyaan) where he shares all kinds of stories and trivia around the making of the movie.

Now it seems the makers of the movie are all geared to release yet another song from the movie, this time voiced by none other than noted singer, Sonu Nigam and the song has been titled, ‘Main Ki Karaan?’

Recently Aamir Khan Productions (Aamir’s production house) shared a sneak peek from the rehearsal of the song, ‘Main Ki Karaan?’

The snippet was a video that starred Sonu Nigam who is the voice behind this latest melodious addition to ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’s’ music album.

Captioning the video, which the production house shared on their Instagram handle, they wrote, “Get ready to remember your #FirstLove memories! #MainKiKaraan? launches on 12th May,10am! #SonuSingsforAamir #MusicFirstWithLaalSinghChaddha”

Aamir Khan is who busy with the promotions of the movie has stated that he will be unveiling all the songs of the movie on the radio channel Red FM.

The actor had earlier stated that he will be launching only the audio version of all the songs of the movie. He said this is because he believes with time, people have stopped listening to the actual melody in the song as everyone is mesmerised with the videos.

Aamir Khan wants to bring the spotlight back to the music, the composer, the singer and song writer and so all ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ songs will be launched in audio rather than videos.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been produced by Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan and Viacom18 Studios. The movie stars Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor Khan along with an ensemble of cameo appearances by several Bollywood celebrities. The movie will release in cinemas just ahead of Independence Day, on August 11, 2022.