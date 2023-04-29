INDIA

Lab assistant held for molesting girl in Delhi school

A 37-year-old lab assistant at a private school in Yamuna Vihar, northeast Delhi, has been arrested for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old Class 6 student, an official said on Saturday.

The incident was reported on Friday by the victim herself.

According to police, the Class 6 student on Friday told police that the accused had molested her in the school.

Following this, Rajeev, who is a resident of Ghaziabad’s Loni, was arrested on the same day. He had been working in the school for the past five years.

“A case has been registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act at Bhajanpura police station,” said a senior police official.

