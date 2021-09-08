A lab technician was allegedly raped by her employer in Gurugram, the police said on Wednesday.

The complainant alleged that on Tuesday, the accused had called her on the pretext of discussing some matter. He later took her hostage in the car and drove towards Badshahpur where he sexually assaulted her. When she resisted, the accused tried to kill her by giving her a poisonous substance, the complainant alleged.

The woman was admitted to a hospital by the locals who gathered at the spot of the crime after she raised an alarm. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the hospital and registered a case based on the woman’s complaint.

The 26-year-old girl told the police that she is a lab technician and lives in Sector 53 in Gurugram.

The victim alleged in her police complaint that the accused, Sachin Singh Rajput, a resident of Ryan Enclave in Bhondsi, has a path lab near Sector 52, which she had joined on July 6, 2020.

It is alleged that on July 20, 2020, Rajput made an obscene video of her in the lab. He then raped her by threatening to make the video viral. The accused blackmailed her several times and took her to the hotel where she was allegedly raped on several occasions.

The girl alleged that on Tuesday, Rajput called her to the Wazirabad village. From there, he took her hostage and again raped her.

The police said that the condition of the victim is stable. The accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.

