SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Lab test confirms Phangiso bowls with non-compliant action

NewsWire
0
0

Joburg Super Kings’ left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso underwent an ICC accredited bowling action test at the University of Pretoria on January 27. The test, overseen by ICC accredited practitioner Helen Bayne, confirmed that Phangiso had bowled with a non-compliant action as identified by the SA20 independent bowling action panel.

Phangiso’s suspension from bowling in the SA20 remains in force.

Phangiso will work through a rehabilitation process on his bowling action and the independent panel will determine the process regarding re-testing of the action once the rehabilitation work is complete.

Joburg Super Kings have requested permission to replace Phangiso for the remainder of the SA20 2023 with Kyle Simmonds, which will take place with immediate effect.

20230202-184002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    South Africa refuse to extend deciding Test vs England by a...

    Preparations in Perth were crucial: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

    T20 World Cup: Campher, Dockrell keep Ireland in hunt for Super...

    Stokes, Root, Bairstow return for ODIs against India; uncapped Gleeson earns...