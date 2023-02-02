Joburg Super Kings’ left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso underwent an ICC accredited bowling action test at the University of Pretoria on January 27. The test, overseen by ICC accredited practitioner Helen Bayne, confirmed that Phangiso had bowled with a non-compliant action as identified by the SA20 independent bowling action panel.

Phangiso’s suspension from bowling in the SA20 remains in force.

Phangiso will work through a rehabilitation process on his bowling action and the independent panel will determine the process regarding re-testing of the action once the rehabilitation work is complete.

Joburg Super Kings have requested permission to replace Phangiso for the remainder of the SA20 2023 with Kyle Simmonds, which will take place with immediate effect.

