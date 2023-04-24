Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday launched new features in the eShram portal, which will enhance the utility of the portal and facilitate ease of registration for unorganised workers.

The new features include attaching family details of migrant workers to the eShram portal.

This feature will help in providing children’s education and women-centric schemes to workers who have migrated with their family to big cities.

Further, a new feature on sharing data of construction workers registering on eShram with the concerned building and other construction workers’ (BOCW) welfare board, has been added to ensure registration of eShram construction workers with the respective BOCW board and access to the schemes meant for them.

The eShram registered workers can connect with employment opportunities, skilling, apprenticeship, pension scheme, digital skilling and states’ schemes through the eShram portal.

Yadav also formally launched the data sharing portal (DSP) for sharing eShram data with the states.

The data sharing portal will allow sharing of eShram beneficiaries data with the respective states in a secured manner for targeted implementation of social security or welfare schemes for the unorganised workers registered on eShram.

