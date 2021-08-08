A 45-year-old construction worker was allegedly beaten to death after he asked for his payment in Behta Jaisingh village in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district.

The police said that the victim, Malkhan, had gone to ask for his daily payment but was thrashed by a few men after an argument.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died.

An FIR was registered under relevant IPC sections against four persons on the complaint filed by the vixtim’s brother and one of the accused has been arrested.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police, Chakresh Mishra said: “The preliminary investigation found one Bhura of the same village as the prime accused. He attacked Malkhan on his head with an iron rod, following an argument. The accused has been arrested and the body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem.”

–IANS

amita/ksk/