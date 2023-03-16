A 32-year-old labourer died after he fell from the third floor of an under-construction building in south Delhi on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Ali Usman, a resident of Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, at around 11.45 a.m., a call was received regarding a man who fell from the roof of an under-construction building on Satbari Main road.

“A police team reached the spot. Rafi Usman, younger brother of the deceased was also found present there. Enquiries further revealed that the deceased was doing work of fabricating,” said a senior police official.

“Today, he was transporting raw material (pieces of iron rods) from the ground floor to the third floor. During transportation of cutting materia,l Ali Usman fell down from the third floor. The stairs of the building are without railing or alternate safety measures,” said the official.

“The body was shifted to AIIMS hospital and an autopsy of the body will be conducted. A case under relevant sections of the IPC is being registered against the owner of the property,” the official added.

