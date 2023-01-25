INDIA

Labourer found dead in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

The body of a labourer with severe injuries was found near Sector-56 Rapid Metro Station in Gurugram, the police said.

The victim, who was identified as Rambilas (58), used to work as a labourer in the area.

According to the police, a call was received earlier in the morning that a body was lying near the Sector-56 Rapid Metro Station.

The complainant Amarjeet, the son of the deceased, has alleged that the contractor used to harass his father over the payment. He suspects that the contractor killed his father and threw the body near the Metro station.

“Initial probe suggests the victim was not being paid his wages by the contractor. The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy. Further action will be taken as per the post-mortem report,” Abhilaksh Joshi, ACP (headquarters) said.

20230125-182603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand is now number 2 in BSP

    SC Collegium refuses to confirm Bombay HC judge who gave ‘skin-to-skin’...

    1st Test, Day 3: Root, Stokes take England closer to victory...

    BJP likely to go solo this time in Manipur