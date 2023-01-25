The body of a labourer with severe injuries was found near Sector-56 Rapid Metro Station in Gurugram, the police said.

The victim, who was identified as Rambilas (58), used to work as a labourer in the area.

According to the police, a call was received earlier in the morning that a body was lying near the Sector-56 Rapid Metro Station.

The complainant Amarjeet, the son of the deceased, has alleged that the contractor used to harass his father over the payment. He suspects that the contractor killed his father and threw the body near the Metro station.

“Initial probe suggests the victim was not being paid his wages by the contractor. The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy. Further action will be taken as per the post-mortem report,” Abhilaksh Joshi, ACP (headquarters) said.

