A labourer from Bihar was killed and two others from the same state in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday night, police said.

The attack took place in Gadoora area of Pulwama.

“The deceased labourer has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz, son of Mohd Jaloo, resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The injured have been identified as Mohd Arif, son of Mohd Aziz and Mohd Majbool, son of Mohd Arif, residents of Rampor, Bihar. Both are stable,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off. Additional police parties have reached the spot and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

20220804-223201