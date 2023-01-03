A labourer was killed and another injured when a house being renovated collapsed in Gujarat’s Vadodara district on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Two labourers and a child were rescued by the locals and a fire brigade team.

Karjan Police Inspector K.J. Bharvad told local media that Jitendra Patel’s house was under renovation in Patel street of Bamangam, when it collapsed, trapping five in the debris of the house. Three persons, including a two-year-old child, were rescued.

Labourer Raju Nayak from Panchmahal district died in the incident and his body was recovered from the debris, while another labourer Dipsinh Baraiya was injured and taken to the government hospital for treatment.

