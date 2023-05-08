A 45-year-old labourer died while another was injured after a wall of a building being demolished collapsed in Delhi’s Sita Ram Bazar area, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased was identified as Dilip Yadav, a resident of Wazirabad and a native of Bihar.

According to the police, information was received at around 2.50 a.m. at the Chandni Mahal police station from LNJP hospital that two injured persons have been admitted in the hospital after a wall collapse in the Sita Ram Bazar area following which a police team was dispatched.

“Dilip was declared brought dead while the other Chittan Mandal had injuries on his leg,” a police officer said.

On enquiry, it was found that the accident had occurred when some labourers were demolishing a wall at the site. Suddenly, the wall collapsed and fell upon the labourers. The injured were taken to hospital by their companions. The house where the demolition of the wall was being undertaken measures around 70 sq. yards, the officer said.

“Intimation regarding the demolition had already been sent to the MCD on April 25. The body of the deceased has been preserved for autopsy and the family has been informed,” said the official.

The officer said that legal action against the contractor and the owner is being initiated.

20230508-191605