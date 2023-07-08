INDIA

Labourer killed, two injured in soil mound collapse in Gujarat

NewsWire
0
0

In a tragic accident in Vadodara, Gujarat, a labourer lost his life while two others were injured after a soil mound collapsed on them at a construction site on Saturday.

The incident occurred near Chakli Circle, where the workers were constructing the foundation of a multi-storey building.

According to the fire department, rain-soaked soil unexpectedly gave way, trapping the trio.

On receiving the alert, fire department personnel arrived at the scene.

Despite their efforts, one of the trapped workers, identified as 35-year-old Ramesh Bhil from Limdi in Dahod district, was declared dead on the spot.

The other two labourers were successfully rescued in an operation lasting nearly two hours. They are currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

2023070835967

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    2nd Test: Shakib Al Hasan rues missed chances in fielding after...

    K’taka Min for ban on large gatherings to contain Covid

    Pak actor Nauman Ijaz feels ‘extra responsibility’ on playing an...

    One arrested in Faridabad DPS student suicide case