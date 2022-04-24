A labourer was arrested for killing his fellow labourer earlier this week by hitting his head with a brick after a spat over a mobile phone, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Arvind aka Bhagat aka Pappu, 35, a native of UP’s Etah, worked as a casual labourer in and around Govind Puri, and Nehru Place area of south Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Benita Mary Jaiker said that police received a call on April 20 about a body lying in a pool of blood on the roof of a house in Gali No 9, Sangam Vihar and a case was registered.

During investigation, CCTV footage of the place of incident and vicinity were gathered and examined which helped the police to zero in on a suspect person. The footage and the photograph of the suspect was also circulated in the area.

On Friday, the police received a tip-off about the suspect’s presence after which the police conducted a raid and apprehended him.

During interrogation, Arvind disclosed that he met the deceased, identified as Ram Sewak, at Govind Puri as both were casual labourers and they became friends.

On April 19, both of them consumed liquor and were roaming around the area. During this, Ram Sewak misplaced his phone but accused Arvind of taking it. In the evening, they again consumed liquor and had a heated argument over the mobile phone issue.

“In a fit of rage and under the influence of liquor, Arvind hit Ram Sewak with a brick on his forehead, after which he started bleeding. On seeing this, Arvind fled from the spot,” the DCP said.

