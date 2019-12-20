Labuschagne wows Twitterati with double ton

Sydney, Jan 4 (IANS) Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne wowed Twitterati as well as he hit his maiden double century to put Australia in charge of the third Test against New Zealand at the SCG.

Marnus had delighted his supporters on Friday as well after scoring an unbeaten 130 off 210 balls on Day 1 of the Test.

Former Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi tweeted: “MarnusLabuschagne is the next big Test Player of our times… he’s got everything going for him… technique, temperament & will to occupy crease endlessly… he’ll keep Test cricket alive over 5 days… Insha Allah.!! He typifies ‘handsome is that handsome does’…!!

One fan wrote: “Double century for the incredible man who’s in form of his life so early in his career.”

“9th Australian & overall 15th player to score double hundred at SCG. 8th Australian to score double hundred vs New Zealand,” the post read.

One supporter wrote: “Marnus Labuschagne. Remember the name. Pronounce it right. Because this lad is here to stay.”

“What. An. Innings (sic). I see someone dominating this decade. Pure CLASS,” gushed a Twitter user.

–IANS

tsb/pgh/