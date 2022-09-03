SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Lack of clean drinking water spiking diseases in flood-hit Pak

NewsWire
0
0

Aid workers warn a lack of clean drinking is causing an increase in diseases in Pakistan, as the death toll from devastating floods crosses 1,200, the media reported.

Access to clean water was the biggest problem for those trying to find food and shelter, said medical charity, Medecins Sans Frontieres, the BBC reported.

The government met on Saturday to assess the scale of the floods which have submerged a third of the country.

At least one in three of the victims of the flooding are said to be children.

Some 1.4 million homes had been destroyed in record record monsoon rains which have affected more than 33 million people.

The country’s top disaster management official said that 2022 had brought some harsh realities of climate change for Pakistan, the BBC reported.

“This year we did not witness a spring season… we faced four heatwaves which caused large-scale forest fires across the country,” said Akhtar Nawaz.

Meanwhile, UN children’s agency Unicef said more children were at risk of dying from disease in Pakistan due to the shortage of clean water.

“There is now a high risk of water-borne, deadly diseases spreading rapidly, diarrhoea, cholera, dengue, malaria,” Unicef’s Abdullah Fadil said. “There is therefore a risk of many more child deaths.”

Estimates suggest the floods have caused at least $10 billion of damage in Pakistan, and many people face serious food shortages. Nearly half of the country’s crops have been destroyed. The country was already suffering from an economic crisis, the BBC reported.

20220903-223403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Harmanpreet, Pooja, Rajeshwari help India complete 3-0 ODI series sweep of...

    RAB raids former Awami League woman member’s residence

    Improving India-Maldives ties upsets islands’ pro-Chinese oppn

    Sri Lanka to halt all passenger arrivals