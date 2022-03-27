The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said that lack of funds is threatening their operations in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, the WFP said: “Every day, WFP convoys are on the road – through snow and in freezing temperatures – to bring food to people across Afghanistan.

“Over half of all Afghans – 23 million people – need emergency food assistance. Yet a lack of funds threaten to grind operations to a halt.”

This is the first time the UN aid agency is complaining about the dearth of money for providing food in Afghanistan as 97 per cent of people re under the poverty line and in desperate need of assistance due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, reports Khaama Press.

According to the WFP, 8.7 million people in Afghanistan currently face emergency levels of food insecurity.

Decades of complex and protracted conflicts, combined with a changing climate, gender inequalities, rapid urbanization, underemployment and the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic pose considerable challenges in Afghanistan, it added.

