SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Lack of funds threatening WFP operations in Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
1

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said that lack of funds is threatening their operations in Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, the WFP said: “Every day, WFP convoys are on the road – through snow and in freezing temperatures – to bring food to people across Afghanistan.

“Over half of all Afghans – 23 million people – need emergency food assistance. Yet a lack of funds threaten to grind operations to a halt.”

This is the first time the UN aid agency is complaining about the dearth of money for providing food in Afghanistan as 97 per cent of people re under the poverty line and in desperate need of assistance due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis, reports Khaama Press.

According to the WFP, 8.7 million people in Afghanistan currently face emergency levels of food insecurity.

Decades of complex and protracted conflicts, combined with a changing climate, gender inequalities, rapid urbanization, underemployment and the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic pose considerable challenges in Afghanistan, it added.

20220327-093603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Afghanistan, Turkmenistan sign deal on power line project

    Chattogram Open golf: Md Akbar Hossain maintains lead after round two

    Afghan Embassy in US facing financial problems, says diplomat

    China’s electric vehicle industry in tatters