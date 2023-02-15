Actress Aisha Ahmed, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her recently released streaming show, ‘Minus One: New Chapter’, feels that the most difficult part of modern relationships is the lack of patience.

The actress told IANS: “The way I see it, the most difficult part of modern relationships is that we lose patience easily. I don’t know if it’s because there are a lot of options available, we are not willing to change ourselves, we are very sure of what we want or if we are too rigid.”

“This leads to not working hard towards wanting and keeping something, things and emotions have become easily replaceable in current times. I don’t want to belittle modern relationships but this is something that our generation needs to work on,” she said.

The actress also feels that the Internet is a double-edged sword, saying “if it has made life easy for people, it also proves detrimental to relationships when not handled correctly”.

‘Minus One: New Chapter’, which also stars Ayush Mehra, is available to stream on Lionsgate Play.

