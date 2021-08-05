Ladakh has launched a month-long ‘Pani Maah’ (Water Month) campaign to increase the pace of implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Union Territory with a three-pronged approach – focussing on water quality testing, planning and strategising water supply, and seamless functioning of Pani Sabha in the villages.

The ‘Pani Maah’ campaign, launched on July 25 during a four-day workshop on the implementation of the JJM in Ladakh, will run at the block and panchayat level in two phases. The first phase will run from August 1 to 14 while the second phase will run from August 16 to 30, a statement from the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

Launching the campaign, Ladakh’s Lt Governor R.K. Mathur emphasised upon the objective of the ‘Pani Maah and said that an efficient service delivery brings transparency and ensures good governance.

“Through this month-long campaign, village communities will be encouraged to send water samples to water quality laboratories for quality checks and monitoring,” he said.

In the first phase of ‘Pani Maah’, the focus will be on Swachhta Sarvekshan and Sanitation drives by Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC)/Pani Samiti members. During this phase, water sample will be collected from all identified sources and service delivery points for testing. The first phase will also include awareness and sensitisation campaigns.

Phase two of ‘Pani Maah’ will focus on organising the Pani Sabhas/Gram Sabhas/Block level meetings and door to door visits for effective communication on water quality and service delivery under the JJM. During this phase, the JJM implementation, water quality test reports and analysis will be discussed with the villagers in an open forum. A village/block-wise schedule has also been prepared for water sample collection and the Gram Sabhas to ensure maximum participation of villagers in the campaign, the release said.

Ladakh has also announced an award of Rs 5 lakh per village for the first five ‘Har Ghar Jal’ villages of each district, and Rs 25 lakh to the first ‘Har Ghar Jal’ block in each district. Outstanding local body members such as Panchayati Raj Institutions, Block Development Officers, Assistant Executive Engineers, and other stakeholders concerned would be honoured on Republic Day 2022 for their contribution towards making villages, blocks and districts ‘Har Ghar Jal’ compliant, the release added.

