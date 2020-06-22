Ladies of ‘Wasseypur’ celebrate film’s 8th anniversary

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) The leading ladies of “Gangs Of Wasseypur”, Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi, took to socil media to mark eight years of release of the film’s first part.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, “Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1” hit theatres on June 22, 2012. The franchise comprising of two movies continues to enjoy immense popularity in the crime drama genre.

Richa Chadha who played the role of Nagma Khatoon in the film, shared a funny meme inspired by her character from the film. The actress related it with a real-life incident of her wedding getting postponed.

“#8YearsOfGangsOfWasseypur. 2020 saw me postponing my shaadi, rightly so, cuz this is such an unpredictable, manhoos year ! Here’s some #NagmaSwag for you, from the film that started it all for me! Enjoy,” shared the actress on Instagram.

Richa Chadha was expected to tie the knot with actor Ali Fazal in April this year, which got postponed due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

Another actress from the franchise, Huma Qureshi, posted on Instagram saying this was the film that changed her life.

Sharing a still from the film, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and herself, Huma wrote: “It has been 8 years since Gangs Of Wasseypur 1. A film , a scene that changed my life. So yes, dreams do come true. And dreams come true despite all odds, personal insecurities, drawbacks or whatever you want to label your fear as.”

“In these dark and difficult times I’m glad I have these moments to look back at with my heart full of gratitude for the Universe. I know you got my back, I know I will be safe . I know the best meant for me will happen. In you , I trust . I surrender myself. I know you will take care of me and mine #gratitude #love #compassion #dreams #gangsofwasseypur #june @anuragkashyap10 @nawazuddin._siddiqui,” added the actress.

“Gangs Of Wasseypur Part 1” also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Pankaj Tripathi in key roles.

–IANS

abh/vnc