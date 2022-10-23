INDIA

Lady constable hangs herself in Gujarat

A woman constable serving at the police headquarters in Botad district of Gujarat, committed suicide by hanging herself on Saturday evening. Botad town police have registered a case of accidental death and initiated investigation.

Botad town police station officer told IANS that last evening, constable Alkaben Jidiya had hanged herself at her residence in Hanuman Puri area. After carrying out police procedure, her body was sent for postmortem. She is a native of Bodi Pipardi village of the Botad district.

Till Saturday late night, no suicide note was recovered.

