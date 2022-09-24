INDIA

Lady doctor killed in hit and run case in Hyderabad

A young lady doctor, who was injured in a hit-and-run case in Hyderabad’s Malakpet area three days ago, succumbed to her injuries at a hospital early Saturday.

Dr Sravani, a dentist, was knocked down by a speeding car on September 21 when she was returning home on her scooty. The car driver had escaped after hitting the bike from behind.

She had sustained severe head injuries and was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), where she breathed her last on Saturday.

Sravani was practising at a dental hospital at Hastinapuram on the outskirts. It was a double tragedy for her family in less than a month as her mother died of cardiac arrest 25 days ago.

Meanwhile, police have identified the car and arrested the youth who was driving it. He has been identified as Ibrahim, 19, a resident of Old Malakpet.

The police reportedly found him driving with valid license and vehicle documents. A case has been registered against him at Malakpet police station.

