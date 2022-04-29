ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP ENTERTAINMENT

Lady Gaga announces new song for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

CanIndia News Online Editor-Seema
Lady Gaga is finally out with a new song. The actor-singer announced on Wednesday, April 27, that her new song titled, ‘Hold My Hand’ will be released on May 3, 2022 and it is for the soon to release Tom Cruise starrer, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Lady Gaga has said that the song is her “love message” for her countless fans.

She made the announcement on her Instagram page and wrote, “When I wrote this song for Top Gun: Maverick, I didn’t even realize the multiple layers it spanned across the film’s heart, my own psyche, and the nature of the world we’ve been living in. I’ve been working on it for years, perfecting it, trying to make it ours.”

Here is her post:

Gaga had also teased the announcement on her Twitter on Monday, April 25, when she tweeted a line from her song. Her tweet read, “Hold my hand everything will be ok I heard from the heavens that clouds have been grey.”

‘Hold My Hand’ seems to be following on the footsteps of the Academy Award winning song ‘Take My Breath Away’, which was for the original ‘Top Gun’ movie released in 1986. That song was sung by Berlin and created by Tom Whitlock and Giorgio Moroder.

When the movie was released, the original song peaked up to No. 20 spot in the United States.

In ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, Tom Cruise reprises his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell. In the first movie, he was a pilot in training who joins the United States Navy. In the sequel he is seen accepting a teaching position when requested to do so by his old classmate, Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky, played by Val Kilmer. The ‘Iceman’ is now a high-ranking Navy Officer.

The movie is set to release in cinemas on May 27, 2022.

