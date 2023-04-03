Singer-actress Lady Gaga is making use of her vocals for her role in ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’.

The 13-time Grammy Award winner has shown off her singing prowess as she filmed the movie in New York City, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Over the weekend, the 37-year-old was seen shooting scenes for the sequel at a familiar place. She was photographed at the same staircase where Joaquin Phoenix’s titular character boogied down in the 2019 film.

In pictures and videos taken by onlookers, Gaga was walking the iconic staircase connecting Shakespeare and Anderson avenues at West 167th Street in the Bronx. As she ascended the graffiti-laced staircase, she busted a few moves. When she almost reached the top of the staircase, she can be heard singing a few lines from Arthur Schwartz and Howard Dietz’s ‘That’s Entertainment’ and dancing before walking back down.

The Golden Globe Award-winning actress wore a large black jacket and gloves with matching boots, while carrying a brown bag. Her long blonde hair was let loose as she did not sport the Harley Quinn makeup she was seen wearing in previously leaked set photos.

Though it has not been confirmed, Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is presumed to be playing Harleen Quinzel, a psychiatrist at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum who went by the name Harley Quinn after falling in love with Fleck.

Plot details are still kept under wraps, but it has been reported that the film would be a musical. Todd Phillips is back as director and also writes the script with Scott Silver.

Zazie Beets will reprise her role as Sophie Dumond, while Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey have been cast in undisclosed roles. ‘Joker 2’ is slated to arrive in US theatres on October 4, 2024.

20230403-110401