ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Lady Gaga hints at quitting spotlight after 15 years

NewsWire
0
0

Singer-actress Lady Gaga has indicated that she might disappear from the spotlight.

She explained that she prefers life away from the red carpet at home, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The 36-year-old pop sensation exploded onto the global stage back in 2008 with the release of her chart topping single ‘Just Dance’.

She then grabbed attention on red carpets around the globe by dressing in bizarre outfits – from dresses made from Kermit – the Frog puppets to clothes made of meat.

All the while she continued to release pop tunes that sold millions of copies and segwayed into the world of acting by nabbing starring roles in movies and TV shows including ‘A Star is Born’ and ‘House of Gucci’.

Mirror.co.uk further stated that Gaga said she prefers a slower pace of life these days – and wishes she knew that she didn’t have to be jumping for attention all the time like she was in her younger days.

She told ‘Wallpaper’ magazine: “I’m interested in living more of a life of solitude. It’s really nice to just have time to be alone, and be expansive, and know that you’re enough. I wish I could tell my younger self that.”

20230304-112006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amy ‘wasn’t allowed’ to joke about Alec Baldwin shooting incident at...

    Oscar Isaac reveals the key to playing Moon Knight in the...

    Astroworld disaster: 9-yr-old boy dies from injuries, death toll reaches 10

    Elvis was amazing in bed but had to teach him one...