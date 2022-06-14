Just a few days ago Todd Phillips officially confirmed the sequel for the Joaquin Phoenix starrer, ‘Joker’.

The sequel tentatively titled ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his critically acclaimed role of Arthur Fleck and as per latest buzz Phillips is keen to cast yet another Academy Award winner to the main cast of the sequel.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, music icon Lady Gaga is involved in early talks to play the female lead starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix for the sequel to the $1 billion box office hit of Warner Bros. Studios.

The details of Lady Gaga’s potential role in the sequel are being kept a secret but as per rumours and speculations the actress and singer will likely be taking on the role of Harley Quinn.

Fans of the DC Comics will be well aware of the characters on again-off again, abusive toxic relationship with the Joker. As per the comics, Quinn is a psychiatrist at the Arkham Asylum who eventually falls in love with the Joker and then even goes on to become his partner in crime.

But, for now, it is still not clear if the movie will follow the same path as the comics or like it was done with the character of Arthur in the first movie, the director adds his own spin to the story.

The interesting bit about the sequel is that it is likely to be a musical. Could be a string reason why the makers want to cast Lady Gaga in the lead.

If Lady Gaga takes on the part and she does end up playing Harley Quinn, it would mean an interesting twist for the DCEU as actor Margot Robbie is also essaying the same role in DCEU’s 2021 James Gunn movie, ‘The Suicide Squad’.

Todd Phillips made history with his interpretation of ‘Joker’ and the movie won over the box office as well as the critics. While it was originally imagined as a standalone movie, the massive popularity and the fanfare for the movie prompted the makers into coming up with a sequel. Todd Phillips the director has co-written the script for the second one with Scott Silver and reportedly they are done with the script and ready to move forward with developing the sequel, which for now is being called, ‘Joker: Folie A Deux’.