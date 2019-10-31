Lady Gaga to star in Gucci murder movie

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Singer-actress Lady Gaga will star in a movie about the Gucci family fashion dynasty, and the murder of the grandson of founder Guccio Gucci. The film will be directed by Hollywood ace Ridley Scott.

Gaga, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film “A Star Is Born”, will portray Patrizia Reggiani, ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. She had been abandoned after 12 years of marriage by Maurizio in 1985 for a younger woman.

Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s assassination on the steps of his office in Italy in 1995.

She gained the nickname of Black Widow during the trial, and served 18 years before being released from prison in 2016, reports variety.com.

The story about the Gucci murder is scripted by Roberto Bentivegna, based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House Of Gucci: A Sensational Story Of Murder, Madness, Glamour, And Greed”.

