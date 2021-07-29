Jordanian taekwondoka Julyana Al-Sadeq may not have been able to get past the pre-quarter finals, but she is the one from her sport making waves instead of the gold medallists, notably the Croat Matea Jelic and the Russian Maksim Khramtcov, or even her compatriot Saleh ElSharabaty, who got a silver.

The reason: Julyana bears uncanny resemblance to pop star Lady Gaga.

Gaga Daily, a fan account of the Grammy- and Oscar-winning singing sensation, had posted a picture of Julyana with the trick question, “Why is Lady Gaga at the Olympics.” Fans were amused.

“Apparently, Grammys and Oscar are not enough! She needs an Olympic medal too!” one of them tweeted.

Another commented: “Now we can understand this lyrics: ‘This is my dancefloor I fought for’.” It was followed by a multiple musical notes emoticon. The reference was to the fifth track on Lady Gaga’s 2020 album, “Chromatica”.

There were some who expressed awe at her multiple talents. It wasn’t clear from their tweets, though, if they were joking or had seriously mistaken the Jordanian athlete Julyana to be the pop star.

Gushed one of them: “12 times Grammy winner, 3 times Oscar nominated and one time Oscar winner and now winning at the Olympics? God, is there something she can’t do?? @ladygaga.”

It may just be that if Julyana decides to walk on the streets of New York City or Las Vegas in taekwondo uniform and gear, people may start believing she indeed is Lady Gaga in one of her freak outfits.–IANS

kh/srb