‘Lag Ja Gale’: Aryan Arora opens up on his bond with co-star Tanvi Shewale

Actor Aryan Arora is currently seen in the show ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ as the parallel lead character, Yash. In the show, he shares a romantic bond with Tanvi Shewale, who plays Pooja.

Aryan said: “I had a different vibe while working with Tanvi Shewale compared to my previous co-actors I have worked with.”

“Also despite our differences in backgrounds, Tanvi being Maharashtrian and me being Punjabi boy, we have developed a good bond. I am a loud person, Tanvi is a bit shy, and I believe that this contrast in our individual personalities has actually helped us create a good on-screen as well as off-screen bond,” he added.

“This is my first show with her, but we are developing a good bond on-screen as well as off-screen,” added Aryan, expressing his admiration for his co-star Tanvi Shewale.

He added: “Our on-screen chemistry is being appreciated by the audience in the show ‘Lag Jaa Gale’.”

