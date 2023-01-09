INDIASPORTS

Lagad downs world champ to emerge triumphant in men’s air rifle T1 trials

Saurav Gorakh Lagad of the Indian Navy experienced the high of getting the better of a reigning World Champion, when he emerged triumphant in the men’s 10m air rifle T1 trials for Group A shooters, here at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (DKSSR).

Lagad won the gold medal match over Maharashtra’s Rudrankksh B. Patil with a 17-9 score in his favour, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) informed in a release on Monday.

Earlier in the eight-man ranking round, Rudrankksh had finished on top with a score of 261.5 even as Lagad ended second on countback. A second Navy shooter, Kiran Ankush Jadhav won bronze.

In the women’s 50m rifle 3-position (3P), Punjab’s Sift Kaur Samra finished first outgunning statemate and India’s top woman 3P shooter Anjum Moudgil 17-5 in the decider.

Anjum had earlier topped the ranking round and had also finished second in qualification ahead of Sift, who had qualified in fourth place.

In the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol (RFP), Vijayveer Sidhu won another gold for Punjab. He made 28 hits in the medal round to leave behind Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar of Himachal Pradesh, who had 22 hits to his name. Rajasthan’s Bhavesh Shekhawat won bronze.

