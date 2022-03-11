ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Lahari Films LLP, Venus Enterrtainers team up for Upendra’s pan-India project

By NewsWire
South India’s biggest music label ‘Lahari Music’ is foraying into film production under the banner -‘Lahari Films LLP’, which has teamed up with Venus Enterrtainers’ for Kannada’s acclaimed actor Upendra’s next pan-India project.

The makers promise a movie with unique storyline, which will be made in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu & Tamil languages.

G Manoharan, Chairman and Managing Director of ‘Lahari Music Group’ and Srikanth KP, Proprietor of ‘Venus Enterrtainers’ conveyed that they have been looking for an opportunity to invest in a homogenous pan-India project for a long time now.

The duo also expressed their excitement about Upendra being on board for the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Speaking on the occasion, Upendra said: “I look forward to this exciting collaboration through this Pan India film and I am sure the audience will love this thought-provoking cinematic experience. I dedicate this film to the Indian audience, who he calls ‘praja prabhu’ (Upendra considers his fans to be the king/majesty of his life)

Details on the upcoming pan-India movie will be out soon.

