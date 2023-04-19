INDIASPORTSTENNIS

Lajovic ousts fellow Serbian Krajinovic in Banja Luka

NewsWire
0
0

Dusan Lajovic won a battle of Serbians in Banja Luka, where he defeated Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the second round of the Srpska Open.

The match, which began on Monday, resumed with Lajovic leading 2-0 in the third set on Tuesday, reports ATP.

“I think this is one of those matches where neither of us want to play and we just want to get on with it and finish the day,” Lajovic said. “Luckily I was able to win in the third.”

Lajovic has now won all three of the pair’s clay-court ATP Head2Head meetings and leads their series 3-2. The World No. 70 converted five of his nine break points to triumph after two hours and 14 minutes.

Another Serbian advanced when Laslo Djere eliminated Roman Safiullin 6-4, 6-2. The 27-year-old has enjoyed success on clay before, having lifted an ATP 500 trophy in Rio de Janeiro in 2019.

Former World No. 7 Richard Gasquet earned his place in the second round with a 6-3, 6-1 victory against 17-year-old Croatian qualifier Dino Prizmic. The 36-year-old claimed his 14th ATP Tour crown earlier this year in Auckland.

In an all-qualifier clash, 19-year-old Jordanian Abdullah Shelbayh defeated Swede Elias Ymer 6-1, 7-5 for his first ATP Tour win. The teen will next try to upset fourth seed Miomir Kecmanovic.

