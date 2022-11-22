INDIA

‘Lake City’ to be beautified in view of G-20 Sherpa meeting

In view of the G-20 Sherpa meeting to be held at Udaipur from December 4 to 7, preparations are being made by the district administration and various departments to beautify the ‘Lake City’.

Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt and Collector Tarachand Meena along with a team of officials recently visited the airport as well as Lake Pichola to monitor the detailed arrangements being made in the city.

They reached Dabok Airport and inspected the preparations being made here for the arrival of the distinguished and very distinguished persons coming under the G-20 Sherpa meeting.

The duo spoke to Airport Director Nandita Bhatt and Manager Bhavna Suthar to check the progress of the beautification work and arrangements being made to welcome foreign guests. From here, they inspected the road and reached Shilpgram via Rani Road.

After reaching Shilpgram, Divisional Commissioner Bhatt and Collector Meena instructed the officials of the West Zone Cultural Centre to thoroughly clean the entire complex. They also asked for renovation and painting of open theatre for cultural programmes. During this visit, they saw the presentations given by the folk artists here.

They further inspected various jetties required to reach City Palace, Fatehprakash, Taj Lake Palace and Hotel Leela Palace and instructed officials officials regarding checking of boats on jetties, proper maintenance, availability of life jackets on boats along with adequate security arrangements on these jetties during arrival and departure of guests.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the concerned hotel managers to remove the dirt around the jetties and to repair and paint the damaged areas.

During the inspection of Lake Pichola, Divisional Commissioner Bhatt also took stock of the Gangaur Ghat and gave instructions to make it attractive by decorating and painting boats, which reflects the folk culture of Mewar, so that this can impress the the visiting guests.

During the visit to Lake Pichola, the Commissioner-Collector instructed the Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the officials-representatives of the concerned hotels to take special care of cleanliness in view of this important event. The Divisional Commissioner said that the visiting guests should take with them an unforgettable memory of the beauty of this place.

