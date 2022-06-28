The Lakhanpur Corridor, the touchdown point for Amarnath Yatris entering Jammu and Kashmir via road, has been turned into a Major Facilitation Centre, officials said on Tuesday.

The gateway of Jammu and Kashmir has been revamped into a multi-facility centre for smooth transit of Amarnath Yatris for their next phase of journey towards Jammu base camp.

A reception centre has been set up for providing point to point information to the Yatris, who can also have food, drinking water, and resting facilities besides availing toilet facilities at Lakhanpur Corridor.

A data centre has been established for proper record of the Yatris, who are already registered and need to undergo mandatory eKYC for issuance of RFID tags.

An arcade of stalls of government departments depicting local art and craft of Jammu and Kashmir, besides exhibits of AYUSH, Horticulture, Agriculture, NRLM SHGs have also been displayed for sale.

Food stalls of different types are also established where devotees can get a taste of local delicacies.

Digital screens, installed by the Tourism Department to portray the complete tourism profile of Jammu and Kashmir, are catching the attention of visitors.

Also, a Cultural stall by the Information Department is witnessing huge participation of enthusiastic devotees who are enjoying the popular devotional numbers.

A 24×7 Information help desk has also been set up to provide proper Yatra related information to the visitors.

A dedicated Health Centre has been established at Lakhanpur equipped with emergency medical services along with Covid testing facilities to meet up any contingencies.

