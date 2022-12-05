INDIA

Lakhimpur violence: Court rejects discharge pleas of Ashish Mishra, others

NewsWire
0
0

A local court has dismissed the discharge applications of 13 accused in the 2021 Lakhimpur violence case, including that of Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’.

The court of additional district judge I Sunil Kumar Verma has fixed December 6 as the date for framing the charges against the accused in the October 3 violence last year, the government’s counsel Arvind Tripathi said.

After the hearing of their applications, the court rejected the pleas of all 13 accused.

Ashish is the main accused in the incident wherein a vehicle belonging to the Union minister allegedly mowed down four farmers during a protest against the now-repealed agricultural laws. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death, while a local journalist was killed in the violence that ensued.

Farmers maintain that Ashish was in the lead car that ran over people. The minister and his son have denied the latter’s alleged involvement.

20221206-043201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Raj govt transfers Karauli district collector 10 days after violence

    RIL posts Rs 15,512 crore net for Q2

    7.93L tablets, injections of pharma opioids seized in Punjab

    Ex-Education Minister Nishank’s book released at ‘Veda and Vishwa Shanti’ event