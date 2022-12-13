INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Lakhs of complaints received against Gehlot govt during Jan Aakrosh Yatra’

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday criticised the Congress-led government in Rajasthan, saying the Ashok Gehlot government came to power by making fake promises.

“BJP has received lakhs of complaints in the Jan Aakrosh Yatra against the Gehlot government. Of them, more than 11 lakh complaints are handwritten… the party has decided that from December 15 till December 31, public meetings would be held in Rajasthan in all 200 Assembly constituencies,” the Minister said.

He said national and state level leaders will address the meetings.

“The failures of the Congress government of the state and the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre will be discussed with the people,” he added.

The Minister said that for the last four years, there is anarchy in the state and the corruption is at its peak due to which the people are scared.

At a press conference in the BJP office on Tuesday, Shekhawat said that in view of anger amid people, the state executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to organise Jan Aakrosh Yatra in 200 assembly constituencies.

A total of 200 chariots were flagged off, and more 50,367 ‘nukkad sabhas’ (street meets) were organised.

“More than 82,75,000 people got the opportunity to connect with us during the Jan Aakrosh Yatra,” the Minister said.

Shekhawat further said that while the entire country is making rapid progress in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, “the Rajasthan government is far behind in implementing this important scheme”.

