Lakhs of tulip buds to be planted in Delhi before G20 Summit

Ahead of the first-ever G20 Summit to be hosted by India in the national capital in 2023, the New Delhi Municipal Committee’s (NDMC) Horticulture Department has started planting tulip bulbs in huge numbers.

While 62,800 bulbs were planted last year, the aim is to plant 1,26,000 plus bulbs this year.

“A nation deeply committed to democracy and multilateralism, India’s G20 Presidency would be a watershed moment in her history as it seeks to play an important role by finding pragmatic global solutions for the wellbeing of all, and in doing so, manifest the true spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or the ‘World is One Family’,” NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said while launching the tulip plantation drive at Shanti Path, Chanakyapuri.

Even though there lurks a challenge of temperature to plant the buds, all efforts are being made to beautify Lutyens’ Delhi by decorating it with colorful tulip flowers, which are pre-treated and pre-programmed to avoid any irregular conditions, he said.

This year’s tulip consignment will include ‘Maitri’, a yellow breed released by then President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to the Netherlands. Moreover, public places will be covered with tulips of different colours including white, orange, purple, blue, pink, and red colours.

With tulips, the other flower varieties include petunia, salvia, cineraria, dimorphotheca, antirrhinum, papi, verbena, dianthus hollyhock, and nasturtium, among others.

Apart from NDMC’s ‘City of Flowers’ concept, a flower festival and tulip festival will also be organised in Central Park with various selfie points in areas like Connaught Place, Ranjit Singh Bridge, Barakhamba Road, Talkatora Garden, 11 Idols, Mandi House Goal, RML Goal, Windsor Place Goal C Hexagon, Sunheri Bagh Round, Tilak Marg, etc.

